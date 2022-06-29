Suspect in fatal Portage stabbing arrested in Arizona

PORTAGE, Mich. — The suspect in a fatal Portage stabbing is now in custody.

The stabbing resulted in the deaths of 49-year-old Maurice Pearson and his 21-year-old son Xavier back in January.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says 27-year-old Nathaniel Doyle was apprehended in Arizona before he was sent back to Michigan.

A suspect was previously in custody until he was released due to uncertainties over charges. It is not clear if Doyle is the same suspect.

Authorities say Doyle is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. We’re told he is held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

