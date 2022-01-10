Portage police investigating after stabbing sends two victims to the hospital.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police are investigating after a stabbing sent two people and the suspect to the hospital.

The stabbing happened around 3:20 p.m. at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats on Meredith Street south of S. Sprinkle Road.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute.

Police say a man stabbed two other men. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect was also taken to the hospital, though the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 20s.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

