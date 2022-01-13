Suspect in Portage stabbings released from jail

PORTAGE, Mich. — The suspect in a pair of fatal stabbings on Monday afternoon at Davis Creek Apartments and Flats has been released from Kalamazoo County Jail.

Nick Armold, director of public safety for Portage PD, said he was released on Wednesday afternoon.

“The prosecutor had not yet come to a conclusion on whether or not he can actually file any charges or not,” Armold said during an interview with FOX 17 on Thursday. “And because of the timeline, that subject had to be released from jail.”

Monday afternoon, around 3 p.m., Portage police and fire departments, and EMS, were called to a home at the apartment complex on Meredith Street. There they found three male subjects injured.

“When we got there, it was determined that the two victims on the floor in the front room had appeared to have been stabbed, and that the third male subject who was in a back bedroom appeared to be the person who committed the stabbing,” Armold said. “That subject was placed under arrest immediately, taken out to police care and removed from the scene. He appeared to have injuries as well.”

FOX 17 was at the scene on Monday when we learned that the two men stabbed were a father and son.

Armold said the men were taken to a local hospital, where the father and son were pronounced dead. The other man, identified as the suspect, was taken to Kalamazoo County Jail.

Monday’s incident was not the first time they were called to the house.

“Saturday night there was a physical altercation between a male subject — who would be the Monday suspect — and a female, who is the sister of the female who lives in the apartment,” Armold said. “There was some type of verbal or maybe a physical altercation between the two of them that led into the two male subjects, who were later deceased, coming over that night.”

Police were called and it was written up as a minor assault. All was calm when they left, he said. However, the next morning things changed.

“Sunday morning, the male subject inside the apartment was going to leave and he found that at least one of his tires had been slashed,” Armold said. “So, he called the police out there one more time and then that was it for the weekend until Monday afternoon.”

On Monday, Jan. 10, the fatal stabbings occurred. Wednesday the suspect was released from jail.

On Thursday, FOX 17 reached out to the family for comment and are waiting to hear back.

FOX 17 also reached out to the prosecutors office, who stated via email:

“The Portage Police Department will be conducting additional investigation. A charging decision will be withheld pending receipt of the information requested by our office.”

Armold added that there were two kids in the home at the time of the stabbings. He said they are doing fine.

“First off I’d say to the family of these two gentlemen our hearts go out to them,” Armold said. “We did meet with some of the family members yesterday and tried to relay our sympathies to them.”

