Suspect in deadly shooting outside child's birthday party arrested in Newaygo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in February's deadly shooting outside a child's birthday party in Kalamazoo was captured on Thursday nearly 100 miles away.

Nelson Cobas was arrested on March 12, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The U.S. Marshals and Michigan State Police fugitive team tracked the 37-year-old down at a location in Newaygo County.

“This arrest represents an important step toward justice for the victim and his loved ones,” said Captain Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division. “We appreciate the dedication of our investigators and the support of our law enforcement partners, whose assistance helped make this arrest possible.”

Cobas was previously identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Jamel Coleman on February 22.

The shooting on a Sunday happened outside a building where a child's birthday was being held.

Cobas allegedly got into a shouting match with Jamel Coleman. During the argument, Cobas pulled out a gun, shooting Coleman and a woman before he jumped into a vehicle and took off, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Coleman, 35, died at the hospital. The women who was shot was treated for her injury.

Four days after the shooting, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office signed off on a seven-count warrant for Cobas. Those charges include open murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

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Cobas was arraigned on all charges on Friday, March 13. He was denied bond and will remain in police custody as the case moves through the court system.

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