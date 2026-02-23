Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shooting at child's birthday party leaves one man dead, one woman hurt

Kalamazoo Public Safety searching for suspect since Sunday evening
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at a child's birthday party in Kalamazoo on Sunday. As of Monday, detectives were still working to find the suspect who opened fire.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on February 22 at East Paterson Street near North Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Jamel Coleman was one of several people attending the birthday party when he and another man got into a shouting match outside the building, said investigators. During the argument, the other man pulled out a gun, shooting Coleman and a woman before he jumped into a vehicle and took off.

Coleman, 35, died at the hospital. The women who was shot was treated and released.

The suspect in the shooting remains at large. The public safety department requested the man to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

