Warrant issued for suspect in deadly shooting at child's birthday party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man wanted in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured another outside a child's birthday party in February remains at large, but the prosecutor's office authorized charges in the case.

Nelson Cobas faces seven felony counts tied to the February 22 shooting on East Paterson Street near North Burdick Street. Those charges include open murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office authorized the charges on February 26, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The 37-year-old remains at-large. The public safety department considers him armed and dangerous.

Investigators describe Cobas as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds.

The shooting on a Sunday happened outside a building where a child's birthday was being held.

Cobas allegedly was the man who started a shouting match with Jamel Coleman. During the argument, Cobas pulled out a gun, shooting Coleman and a woman before he jumped into a vehicle and took off, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Coleman, 35, died at the hospital. The women who was shot was treated and released.

Anyone with information on where Cobas may be located is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

