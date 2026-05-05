Suspect in deadly hit and run crash in Kalamazoo arrested in Tennessee

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect in a deadly hit and run crash in Kalamazoo is now in custody after police tracked him down in Tennessee.

Darqareoin Mills was arrested in connection to the March 25 crash on South Westnedge Avenue. That crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Mark McBride.

Local News Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Kalamazoo; suspect search continues FOX 17 News

The vehicle involved in the crash drove off, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

For weeks detectives worked leads in the case, eventually teaming up with the U.S. Marshals Service to track Mills down in Hawood County, Tennessee. On Tuesday, Mills waived his extradition hearing, meaning he'll be transported back to Michigan to face criminal charges.

The 29-year-old is charged with second-degree murder and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

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