Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Kalamazoo; suspect search continues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has identified the victim in last week's fatal hit-and-run crash as Mark Allen McBride, 51, of Kalamazoo.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, in the 700 block of South Westnedge Avenue near Axtell Street. KDPS says officers responded to reports of a personal injury crash and found McBride in the roadway with catastrophic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Life EMS crews and first responders.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two vehicles speeding in the area around the time of the crash. Investigators believe one of those vehicles hit McBride before leaving the scene.

Using FUSUS video integrated technology and license plate reader systems, KDPS says the suspected vehicle was identified and later recovered unoccupied in Galesburg.

The Kalamazoo Forensics Crime Lab processed both the crash scene and the recovered vehicle. South Westnedge Avenue was closed for several hours between Axtell and Pioneer streets during the investigation.

Police have not yet identified any suspects, and the case remains active.

McBride's family has released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Mark, a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, friend, and member of the Kalamazoo community. Mark was the kind of person who showed up for others without being asked; someone who led with kindness, generosity and a genuine care for the people around him. He was a hard worker with an incredible sense of humor, and he had a way of making people feel seen, valued and at ease.



His absence leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew him. His family is grieving this unimaginable loss and asks for privacy as we navigate the days ahead. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and out of respect for that process, we are unable to share additional details at this time. We are grateful to law enforcement for their work and ask anyone with information to come forward.



We appreciate the outpouring of support and ask that you keep Mark and his family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time." Statement from Family

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information on the suspect(s) is asked to contact KDPS Criminal Investigations at 269-337-8139.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

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