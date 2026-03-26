Police search for suspect in deadly Kalamazoo hit-and-run crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night. Officers were at the scene around 8:45 P.M. near Axtell Street and South Westnedge Street.

First responders found the victim, a 52-year-old man in the roadway with catastrophic injuries, EMS personnel determined he was dead at the scene. The victims name will not be released until his after his family is notified.

Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles driving fast in the area when the crash happened. FUSUS technology helped officials find the suspect vehicle in Galesburg without its driver. South Westnedge Avenue was closed for several hours as authorities collected evidence, and it has since reopened.

Investigators are still working to find the people who were using the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through silent observer at (269) 343-2100.

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