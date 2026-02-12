Suspect in 2023 double homicide case out of Kalamazoo arrested and charged

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect in a double homicide investigation from 2023 has been arrested and charged in the case.

Rajai Keyontae Brown was charged with two counts of open murder for the deaths of Tarra Mayes and Alfred Simpson, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The couple's bodies were found in an shed outside their former home on Rose Street near Farrel Park on August 22, 2023. Evidence pointed to the bodies having been inside the shed for some time before the new property owner discovered the remains, according to investigators.

The case remained unsolved for years. Kalamazoo public safety highlighted it as one of seven homicide investigations being actively pursued in 2025.

Detectives finally put together enough evidence to get charges filed against Brown on February 6 of this year. Officers arrested Brown on Wednesday, who was arraigned the same day.

“This arrest is the result of tireless dedication and unwavering focus by our detectives, who never lost sight of our obligation to the victims’ family to hold the offender accountable for his actions,” said Captain Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division.

The public safety department is still requesting tips to be sent in on this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact public safety's criminal investigations division at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Brown is set to be back in court in March.

