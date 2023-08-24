Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo DPS: 2 people found dead on Rose Street

Kalamazoo death investigation on Rose Street
FOX 17
Kalamazoo death investigation on Rose Street
Kalamazoo death investigation on Rose Street
Kalamazoo death investigation on Rose Street
Kalamazoo death investigation
Posted at 2:22 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 14:31:58-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were found dead in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) confirmed the information with FOX 17 Thursday evening.

We’re told the victims were found in the 900 block of Rose Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Not much is known, but authorities say the victims died of homicide. Their identities are pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is urged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

READ MORE: Public safety officials investigate suspicious death in Kalamazoo

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward