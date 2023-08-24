Kalamazoo DPS: 2 people found dead on Rose Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were found dead in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) confirmed the information with FOX 17 Thursday evening.

We’re told the victims were found in the 900 block of Rose Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Not much is known, but authorities say the victims died of homicide. Their identities are pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is urged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

