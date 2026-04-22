Suspect convicted in 2018 murder out of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than seven years after a deadly shooting in Kalamazoo, the primary suspect in the case was convicted of first degree murder.

On Tuesday, a jury found James Reed guilty on multiple charges tied to a shooting that killed Marcus Ford and injured another person.

Reed fired multiple shots on November 17, 2018 on Douglas Avenue near North Street, hitting Ford in the chest. Public Safety officers found Ford a couple blocks from the scene. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives spent years trying to track down a lead on the shooter. In 2021, Ford's mother made a public plea for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

It wasn't until 2024 that investigators announced they had established a suspect in the case. At the time, Reed was already serving time in prison for an assault in Kent County.

Now Reed faces the possibility of life in prison without parole after being convicted of first degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. He is set to be sentenced on May 27.

“After eight years, yesterday’s verdict highlights the importance of perseverance and a steadfast commitment to the truth,” said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Captain Danielle Guilds. “We are grateful to the jury for their careful attention and dedication throughout this process. We also recognize the prosecutor’s diligence and resolve in pursuing justice. Most importantly, we extend our continued support to Marcus Ford’s family, whose strength and trust have endured through years of uncertainty. While this outcome cannot undo their loss, we hope it provides a measure of closure and affirms that their voices have been heard.”

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