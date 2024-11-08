Suspect charged for 2018 deadly shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Charges have been filed for a Kalamazoo homicide from 2018.

Marcus Kyle Ford was 32 years old when he was shot in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue on Nov. 17, 2018, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). He later died at a nearby hospital.

After years passed without sufficient leads in the case, public safety officials say a suspect has recently been identified. James Edward Reed Jr., 27, was already jailed at the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) for a separate crime.

KDPS tells FOX 17 Reed was charged Friday with open murder, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearms. His bond was denied.

“We are grateful to have reached this stage in the investigation, and we hope that these charges will bring some sense of justice and peace to Marcus Ford’s family,” says Capt. Danielle Guilds. “This case underscores our department’s commitment to never giving up on seeking justice for victims, no matter how long it takes.”

Those with knowledge related to the case are advised to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

