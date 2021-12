KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials will hold a media event Tuesday morning about a cold case from 2018.

Marcus Ford was sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Douglass Street when someone approached, shot and eventually killed him back in November 2018.

The victim's mother, Lisa Ford, will be part of Tuesday's event.

Watch it live here at about 11 a.m.