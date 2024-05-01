Suspect charged with 12 felonies for man shot, killed through Kzoo door

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing Mark Jackson in Kalamazoo last month is facing 12 felony charges.

The shooting happened near Interfaith Boulevard and Woodward Avenue on April 9. Jackson was shot through an apartment door and later died in the hospital.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says Jamyre Cameron Thompson had already been arrested on charges unrelated to Jackson’s death.

We’re told Thompson was charged Wednesday with a dozen counts, including four counts of assault with murderous intent and six counts of felony firearm.

Thompson’s bond was denied, according to KDPS.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with public safety officials at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

