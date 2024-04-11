2 persons of interest arrested for Kalamazoo shooting death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two persons of interest linked to the shooting death of a man in Kalamazoo this week have been arrested.

The shooting happened the night of Tuesday, April 9, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Mark Jackson, 53, was shot through his apartment door. He was hospitalized with a head wound and later died.

KDPS confirmed with FOX 17 both persons of interest are now in custody for unrelated charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

