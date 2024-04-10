Man killed in Kalamazoo when bullet rips through apartment door

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People inside a car that was shot at Tuesday night are fine, but a man in a nearby apartment is dead.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, someone shot at the vehicle on Interfaith Blvd near Woodward Ave sometime before 10:30 p.m. on April 9, then ran away.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Mark Jackson, was found bleeding from a head wound when officers arrived. He was taken to the hospital but passed away a short time later.

Investigators say the bullet went through the door of an apartment Jackson was staying in. The 53-year-old was originally from New Baltimore, Michigan.

Anyone with information about this shooting should speak to KDPS detectives at 269-337-8139 or reach out through Silent Observer.