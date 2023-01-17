Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death.

Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021.

Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other dogs following his handler's passing, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

In that time, deputies say they discovered a letter of interest from Proxmire recommending the department’s next handler.

We’re told Ryker was recently paired with Sgt. Mike DeNoon and his family, with whom Ryker is adapting well.

Ryker continues to wear Sergeant Proxmire’s badge number on his carrier, the department adds.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

