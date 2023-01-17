Watch Now
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home

Ryker and Sergeant DeNoon.png
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Ryker and Sergeant DeNoon.png
Proxmire's badge number.png
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:45:29-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death.

Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021.

Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other dogs following his handler's passing, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

In that time, deputies say they discovered a letter of interest from Proxmire recommending the department’s next handler.

We’re told Ryker was recently paired with Sgt. Mike DeNoon and his family, with whom Ryker is adapting well.

Ryker continues to wear Sergeant Proxmire’s badge number on his carrier, the department adds.

Proxmire's badge number.png

