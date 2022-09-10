Watch Now
Stretch of US-131 renamed to honor fallen Kalamazoo Co. sergeant

Posted at 10:41 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 22:41:23-04

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A stretch of US-131 in Kalamazoo County now has a new name to honor fallen Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office hosted an event Friday, alongside state leaders, at Anna’s House restaurant.

A portion of the highway, starting at West U Avenue and running through Mile Marker 35, is now named after the nine-year veteran of the department.

“Nothing can ever truly express our grief or gratitude, but the small symbol goes a little way towards remembering,” Julie M. Rogers, who represents Michigan’s 60th district, said.

Proxmire lost his life in the line of the duty in 2021 during a high-speed chase.

