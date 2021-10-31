Bodycam footage details moments before shooting that killed Sgt. Proxmire

(WXMI) — Body camera footage obtained by FOX 17 News reveals what led to a car chase and shooting that killed Sgt. Ryan Proxmire in Kalamazoo County back in August.

It started at a gas station near Galesburg on Aug. 14.

Body camera footage from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office shows Sgt. Proxmire and another sheriff’s deputy, who has not been identified, approaching Kyle Goidosik at the gas station while he appeared to get gas.

The unidentified deputy asks Goidosik if he had been somewhere else the other day.

According to police, Goidosik was involved in an earlier pursuit by Portage police.

When Goidosik answers, the deputy then asks to talk to him about some stuff.

Goidosik walks toward his van’s front door before the deputy blocks him off.

At that moment, Goidosik lifts up his shirt, pulls a gun from his waistband, and points it at deputies.

Backing away and searching for cover, both deputies command Goidosik to drop his weapon.

The unidentified deputy ushers people standing nearby into a Subway and proceeds to tell them to take cover.

During that time, Goidosik gets into his van and drives away. Both deputies then get into their cars and a chase ensues.

A few minutes into the pursuit, the suspect opened fire at the deputies and shot Sergeant Proxmire near the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th Street in Climax Township.

Video from Sergeant Proxmire’s in-car camera does not show the shooting itself, but Proxmire’s vehicle veers off the road and comes to a stop nearly 12 minutes into the chase.

Multiple Kalamazoo County sheriff’s vehicles proceed to pass Proxmire’s car seemingly unaware of what had happened.

Goidosik eventually crashed his van along a rural road within the township.

Bodycam footage from the scene of the crash caught an exchange in which multiple rounds were fired. Deputies are heard yelling at Goidosik.

“Show me your hands!” exclaimed a deputy.

Another repeatedly told Goidosik, “Don’t move.”

After realizing Goidosik was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, deputies pulled him from the van and began performing CPR until EMS arrived. Goidosik was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

As deputies began to process the scene, radio reports indicated Proxmire had been hit. A woman reportedly called emergency dispatchers and said she saw someone slumped over in a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office car.

Footage from Proxmire’s in-car camera shows people stopping to help him roughly 23 minutes after he had been shot.

Deputies returned to Proxmire’s cruiser. Footage from a deputy’s body camera showed deputies confused and distraught when they realized what had happened to Proxmire.

“Proxmire was hit in the pursuit,” said a deputy in between cries while on the phone with someone.

