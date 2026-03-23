Secretary of Labor's visit to Portage highlights need for skilled workers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The need for skilled workers is growing in Michigan, and local programs in the Kalamazoo area are helping people start new careers for free.

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer visited Pro Services Academy in Portage on Monday to highlight the importance of skilled trades training.

"Every part of this country matters, but Michigan, there’s a lot to pay attention to," Chavez-DeRemer said.

Pro Services trains people who are usually already on the job for more specific skills to help workers make more money.

"You can’t do it unless you have companies like Pro, who are going to say, bring them here, let’s dedicate our time. But earn while you learn matters. We can’t take them off the production line," Chavez-DeRemer said.

I stopped by Pro Services in February and talked to the people learning there.

"A lot of companies don't give this to people. It's not available. To have this is a blessing," Michael Cowles said back in February.

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Before getting started at a place like Pro Services, people can begin for free at the Michigan Works office in Kalamazoo. Si'Erria Edmonds, a lifelong Kalamazoo neighbor, helps people get jobs in the skilled trades through a free program called "Access for All."

"When people want to get started in the skilled trades, what’s a good place to start?" I asked

"With us of course," Edmonds said with a smile.

The program trains people in OSHA compliance, as well as asbestos, lead, and silica awareness. Most importantly, it gets people ready for an apprenticeship.

"Folks are retiring, there is definitely a need—from anywhere from 5,000 or more apprentices. Not just here in Kalamazoo, but across the state," Edmonds said.

Graduates from the program are already working at the event center downtown, including an iron worker and a laborer who graduated this past February.

"They are careers. They are great. They come with benefits. They come with union support. It is an awesome opportunity," Edmonds said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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