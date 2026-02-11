As 3 maintenance technicians retire for every 1 entering field, Kalamazoo training program steps up

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A critical shortage of skilled maintenance technicians is creating challenges for manufacturers across Michigan, but a Portage-based training program is working to bridge that gap.

Pro Services Academy in Portage is training maintenance technicians with hands-on experience designed they say helps meet real workplace needs.

The program addresses a significant workforce shortage in the skilled trades sector. Jim Sutton serves as director of academic affairs at Pro Services Academy.

"Anybody that's familiar with the maintenance technician role, and how it supports manufacturing, everyone understands the big shortage we're facing right now. For every three people that are retiring out of this field, there's only one person stepping in to back fill them," Sutton said.

Workers like Michael Cowles, who works for Motus in Holland, are taking advantage of the training opportunities. Cowles is participating in the program to take new knowledge back to his employer.

"A lot of companies don't give this to people. It's not available. To have this is a blessing," Cowles said.

The up-skilling learned at Pro Services often comes with financial benefits. Jobs in the maintenance technician field range from roughly $30 per hour to as much as $50 per hour on the high end.

"Everybody that's in maintenance wants to move up. Everybody wants to make more money," Cowles said.

Pro Services received state funding to launch this type of training through the Michigan Department of Economic Development. The program received more than $1 million in funding.

Instructor Joe Raleigh is committed to challenging students by introducing real-world problems they might encounter on the job.

"I'll change instructions. Change IP addresses so they can't communicate, to clipping off the end of the wire, so it doesn't have continuity anymore. Anything I can think of, to make it not work," Raleigh said.

The approach literally trips students up so they return to work with the skills they need to solve problems.

Pro Services offers everything from one-week specialized courses to full two-year apprenticeships. The focus is on working with manufacturers specifically who are looking to train their workforce.

Cowles, who has been working in maintenance for about 14 years, said there's always something new to learn in the field.

"It's good to learn more," Cowles said.

"I think what we're doing here is special. I think we go well beyond what you will get in regards to training elsewhere. We have a phrase, it's where theory meets practice," Sutton said.

Pro Services will host an open house for manufacturers on February 19. The event will allow companies to explore available programs and determine if they want to enroll their employees.

Michigan Reconnect offers options for those seeking a career in the skilled trades. More information can be found here.

