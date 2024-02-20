Watch Now
Public safety officials locate body in Kalamazoo River

Posted at 12:59 PM, Feb 20, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities found a body in the Kalamazoo River Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the body was located near East Paterson Street.

The location is downriver from where public safety officials say a motorcyclist jumped into the river to evade capture on New Year’s Day.

However, it is not yet known if the body belongs to that of the motorcyclist.

