WATCH: Suspect missing after jumping into Kzoo River to elude arrest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities are looking for a motorcyclist who tried to elude capture by crossing the Kalamazoo River.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says one of their officers tried to execute a traffic stop on the motorcycle Monday afternoon for a license plate violation. The rider took off near Rose Street and Michigan Avenue when the motorcycle broke down near Harrison Street.

We’re told the rider left the motorcycle and ran off, leading the officer on a foot chase.

The rider sprinted through Rose Park Veterans Memorial and jumped into the river, according to KDPS. The man tried to cross it but the current swept him downstream.

Authorities say the rider became submerged but did not resurface. He remains lost despite rescue attempts. His identity is not known at this time.

KDPS released body cam video of the incident:

KDPS Officer search the river for a suspect who fled during a traffic stop

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

