Kalamazoo River search yields "no trace" of missing motorcyclist

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite lowering the water level multiple feet this weekend, search crews did not find any signs of the motorcyclist who jumped into the Kalamazoo River to avoid public safety officers last week.

In a joint release, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management say "no trace" of that person was found during a search on Saturday.

Kalamazoo County Emergency Management says Morrow Dam owner Eagle Creek Renewable Energy was able to slow down the flow of the river Saturday to make the search safer.

Around 20 divers from the Kalamazoo County Water Safety and Recovery Dive Team and St. Joseph County Dive Team took part in the search. Crews only had a limited amount of time— about three hours— that they were able to reduce the flow of the river.

Officials say additional searches of the river will occur when weather and staffing allow.

HOW IT STARTED

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says one of their officers tried to execute a traffic stop on the motorcycle in the afternoon of New Year's Day for a license plate violation. The rider took off near Rose Street and Michigan Avenue when the motorcycle broke down near Harrison Street.

We’re told the rider left the motorcycle and ran off, leading the officer on a foot chase.

The rider sprinted through Rose Park Veterans Memorial and jumped into the river, according to KDPS. The man tried to cross it but the current swept him downstream.

Authorities say the rider became submerged but did not resurface. He remains lost despite rescue attempts. His identity is not known at this time.

KDPS released body cam video of the incident on Tuesday.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

