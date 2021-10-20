Portage man found incompetent to stand trial for father's murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 54-year-old accused of killing his father and mutilating his body is not mentally fit to stand trial.

A Kalamazoo County judge ruled on September 24 that Scott Sterffy is mentally incompetent to go to trial on murder and mutilation of a body charges.

Sterffy allegedly killed his father, Dr. Thomas Aye, back in July, then left the state. Investigators tracked Sterffy's travel to Seattle and Chicago, before officers spotted his disembarking a bus in Kalamazoo on July 31. He was taken into custody then.

Dr. Aye's family says Sterffy suffers from several mental health conditions, and the two men argued about money just weeks before Aye's death.

Kalamazoo District Court

Court documents reveal mental health struggles, financial argument

Sterffy is scheduled for another status review hearing on November 18 to check on his mental condition.

