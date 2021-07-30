Portage police looking for man accused of murdering his father

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police are looking for a man they say murdered his father before leaving the state.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says open murder charges have been authorized against 56-year-old Scott Sterffy in connection to the death of his father, Dr. Thomas Aye.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says the murder investigation started when officers were called to a home on Glencove Court for a report of an unresponsive man around 7 p.m. on July 24.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found 82-year-old Dr. Thomas Aye dead.

According to officers, evidence at the scene was suspicious in nature and indicated signs of violence.

Aye’s son, Scott Sterffy is accused of murdering him.

Detectives say Sterffy left the state after the murder and has been seen in Chicago and Seattle.

Sterffy is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with him should use caution.

