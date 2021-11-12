Owner of home demolished during standoff reacts to city's promise to help

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo home was demolished during a deadly standoff earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) said they are helping those affected.

All that's left at 1523 Washington Avenue is a pile of rubble. The city of Kalamazoo said they plan to pay the owner fair market value for what he has lost.

"Fair market value, there's plenty of ways to calculate it. I know how I'd like it calculated. They may not agree with me, but we'll have to see what the numbers are," said Gary Apps, the owner of the Washington Avenue home that was involved in the deadly standoff.

Siding, shingles and damaged furniture are all that's left of the chaos that happened just days before in the Edison neighborhood.

Apps said he found out the home he had been renting to tenants was demolished by police after it had already happened.

"I walked around for about 24 hours, just kind of like, in a daze. It's just what's going on. You know, and I didn't lose as much as the tenant did in many ways, but you just don't know, and you're in shock," said Apps.

He said he was in shock thinking about the money lost and what came next.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley explained the decision to demolish the home in a press conference on Thursday.

Coakley said after the suspect continuously fired multiple rounds out of an assault rifle, they needed to stop him any way they could.

"In order to bring this standoff to a peaceful conclusion and to reduce the likelihood of death of citizens living in the neighborhood and the law enforcement officers at the scene, it was decided that limited destruction of the home consisting of porting doors, windows and walls would be done," said KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley.

The city also announced on Thursday they planned to make it right for what those affected had lost.

"It is our commitment that this family will seamlessly be able to move to a new housing situation, to be able to have what they need to successfully occupy the new residence," said City of Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson.

Apps said he is pleased the city is planning to help both the tenant and him, even if the press conference was the first time he heard about any reimbursement at all.

"It'll work its way through, and it's sad that she lost a lot of stuff, and I lost some stuff. It's probably easier to replace mine than hers, but it you know, it is what it is," said Apps.

While police said they have contacted the tenants to help them out, Apps said he has not yet heard from the city regarding reimbursement for lost income and his demolished home.