Officers responding to standoff situation in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers in Kalamazoo are on the scene of a standoff with a suspect who is wanted in connection with a recent shooting on Ransom Street.

The standoff is happening on Washington Avenue in the Edison neighborhood.

Details are limited, but we know shots have been fired.

No one was hurt, but the scene is still active.

Central dispatch says several roads are currently shut down due to an emergency:

Washington Avenue is completely closed

Stockbridge is shut down at Division

Lake Street is shut down north of Mills

Fulford is shut down east of Egleston

Division is shut down west of Stockbridge

We have a reporter in Kalamazoo and will bring you more details as they become available.