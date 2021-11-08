Officers responding to standoff situation in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers in Kalamazoo are on the scene of a standoff with a suspect who is wanted in connection with a recent shooting on Ransom Street.
The standoff is happening on Washington Avenue in the Edison neighborhood.
Details are limited, but we know shots have been fired.
No one was hurt, but the scene is still active.
Central dispatch says several roads are currently shut down due to an emergency:
- Washington Avenue is completely closed
- Stockbridge is shut down at Division
- Lake Street is shut down north of Mills
- Fulford is shut down east of Egleston
- Division is shut down west of Stockbridge
We have a reporter in Kalamazoo and will bring you more details as they become available.