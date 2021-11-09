Man who lived in Kalamazoo home where standoff took place speaks out

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The standoff in Kalamazoo that lasted almost 24 hours has ended, and the suspect is dead.

On Tuesday, the man who lived at that home decided to speak out saying he only knew of the suspect that barricaded himself in there.

Now, he's just trying to figure out what's next for him and his family.

“Like, I’m at a loss for words. I lost my house, everything in just a few seconds," said Terrance Lewis who lived at the home where the standoff happened.

The standoff may be officially over, but the investigation continues with Michigan State Police.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) waited on scene for investigators to arrive.

Only one block remained close on Washington Avenue with many of the other previously closed streets reopening early that morning.

Kalamazoo police were at the scene since Monday around 10 a.m. trying to get the suspect out.

The most frustrating part for Terrance Lewis was that the suspect didn't even live there.

"I got a knock at my door. He asked me to change his clothes. I let him in. I don’t know what’s going on. Not even 10 minutes later, the police are surrounding the house. I get my kids and my baby mamma that were in the house to go outside. That is that. Ok? They tried to get him outside, get him outside and all of this sh*t happened," said Lewis.

KDPS confirmed multiple gunshots were fired during the incident.

Law enforcement eventually moved into the home early on Tuesday after various efforts to get the suspect out including negotiations, K9's and tear gas didn't work.

Police told FOX 17 they believed the suspect inside the home was involved in a shooting that happened on W. Ransom Street on November 1st.

In that incident, a woman was shot and is still in critical condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing as Michigan State Police investigates. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Kalamazoo police said a press conference is expected to be held on Tuesday with more details but has not been officially announced.