Officer involved in shooting in Kalamazoo's MLK Park

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers was involved in a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The agency posted about the shooting on social media Tuesday.

There is no threat to the public, but residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will provide updates as they are available.

