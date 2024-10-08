Officer involved in shooting in Kalamazoo's MLK Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers was involved in a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The agency posted about the shooting on social media Tuesday.

There is no threat to the public, but residents are asked to avoid the area.

ALERT: KDPS is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at MLK Park. The public is advised to avoid the area. There is no ongoing threat, and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.#KDPS #Alert #Shooting #MLKpark pic.twitter.com/kVKG40QHNY — Kalamazoo Public Safety (KDPS) (@KalPublicSafety) October 8, 2024

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will provide updates as they are available.

