New owners of Kalamazoo State Theatre unveiled, no reopening date set

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A piece of national history in West Michigan has new owners who said they will restore and reopen the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

Dan and Holly Carmichael announced they purchased the 98-year-old building on Monday, more than 10-months after it was put up for sale.

Lead Balloon Productions Dan and Hollay Charmichael pose inside the Kalamazoo State Theatre, which the couple bought on September 29, 2025.

The couple bought the Kalamazoo State Theatre through their company, Lead Balloon Productions, for an undisclosed amount. The Carmichaels committed to invest in the building and re-open the theatre in time for its 100th season.

“Everyone feels shared ownership of this jewel,” said Dan Carmichael. “When you walk into The State, it feels like stepping into another world. We want to keep that sense of wonder alive. We know what this place means to Kalamazoo and beyond – to both patrons and artists. We are committed to honoring its past while creating a space for incredible new experiences.”

The Hinman Company, which owned the theatre from 1985 to 2025, paused all events starting November 24, 2024, announcing it would seek a new owner for the building.

The 1,524-seat theatre originally opened in 1927, but was at risk of being razed when Roger Hinman purchased it in 1985. Under Hinman's ownership the theatre was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Now the Carmichaels will take over as the building's third-ever owners.

“As we prepare to mark the 100th birthday of The State, we are investing in the continuing work to maintain and restore the theatre,” Holly Carmichael noted. “We have engaged an architect and craftspeople who will help our work be true to the original design while simultaneously making key upgrades to enhance accessibility and add new amenities. We are so humbled and excited to be the next stewards of this incredible space and usher in a new century of the performing arts.”

The Carmichaels partnered with Wilson Butler Architects from Boston to organize restoration plans. Details on what needs to be done to the theatre and how much restoration could cost were not shared.

The owners said their drive to purchase the building came from a life-time of ties to the performing arts. Dan has performed as a comedian in shows across the U.S. The couple touted themselves as successful business owners. Their company, GT Independence, provides financial services to people with disabilities, helping manage payroll and taxes for paid caregivers.

The Carmichaels said they will move from Sturgis up to Kalamazoo to support the operations at the theatre. Dan and Holly said one of their first dates happened at the theatre.

A reopening date was not shared during Tuesday's announcement. Updates on what's ahead for the Kalamazoo State Theatre should be shared on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube