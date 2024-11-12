Kalamazoo State Theatre going dark as it starts search for new owner

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One of Kalamazoo's oldest performing arts spaces will go dark later this month in hopes it will get a new chapter as it approaches 100 years.

The Hinman family, which owns the Kalamazoo State Theatre, says they are pausing operations on November 24 in order to sell the business to a new owner.

The Theatre opened on July 14, 1927. The Hinmans bought it in 1985. The space has hosted movie screenings, stage plays, and musical artists from across the world.

Kalamazoo State Theatre An audience enjoys a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

In 2021, it was added to the National Register of Historical Places.

The final planned performance under the Hinman's ownership will be Saturday, November 23 by Almost Queen and Lisa Can't Sing.

“This venue is more than just a building and a business. It is a historic community asset, a recognized treasure, and a huge responsibility. Ensuring we find the right people and group to move the Kalamazoo State Theatre forward with the vision to preserve and keep it alive through continued use is a top priority and focus,” Kalamazoo State Theatre Executive Director Stephanie Hinman said.

“This place matters. We love this place. We want what is best for not only the building but the community as well."

Kalamazoo State Theatre The Kalamazoo State Theatre sits empty.

Designed by architect John Eberson, it is one of just 18 atmospheric theatres still in operation in the U.S.

The Hinman family says the next ownership will likely be a nonprofit.

"We are committed to preserving the cultural and architectural importance of the Kalamazoo State Theatre and ensuring its potential to continue to thrive in the hands of a yet-to-be-identified organization dedicated to entertainment and the arts,” said owner Roger Hinman. “Our goal is to identify and entrust a like-minded organization with caring for and loving the Kalamazoo State Theatre as we have for the past 40 years. By pursuing a transition in ownership now, we are providing an opportunity for the theatre’s next steward to take shape, sustain this unique and irreplaceable destination, and, hopefully, celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.”

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17 The Kalamazoo State Theatre closed its doors to live, in-person performances around 15 months ago, but it's not wasting anytime ramping up for its first performance with no restrictions next month.

All tickets for events scheduled after November 24 are eligible for a refund through the way the tickets were purchased. The box office at the Kalamazoo State Theatre will remain open through December 5 to refund tickets bought directly at the box office.

