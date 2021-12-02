Kalamazoo State Theatre added to National Register of Historical Places

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo State Theatre has been added to the National Register of Historical Places, according to a news release Thursday.

“Once it sinks in that there are over 90 years of memories in this space, so does the realization that it is a great responsibility and opportunity to do what we can to keep the legacy in motion,” said Stephanie Hinman, executive director of the Kalamazoo State Theatre. “Through our mission, to preserve this historic building by providing diverse programming that is relevant to our community, we hope to assist in creating more memorable experiences for years to come.”

The National Register is the official federal list of districts, sites, buildings, structures and objects significant in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture. Properties on the list have significance in the history of their community, state or the nation.

“We are really excited to celebrate with the Hinman company on the formal listing of the State Theatre in the National Register of Historic Places,” said Mark A. Rodman, Michigan’s state historic preservation officer. “They’ve been great stewards of this historic theatre for over 30 years, but this designation truly recognizes the significance of the State to the Kalamazoo community and the state of Michigan.”

Nearly 2,000 properties across the country have been listed in the National Register since the program began in the 1960s. It’s part of the National Park Service and administered by the states.

The Kalamazoo State Theatre was purchased in 1985 by the Hinman Company of Kalamazoo, which has since worked to maintain and restore parts of the theatre building.

Some of the major repairs included preservation of the unique architectural features on the interior and exterior of the theatre, repainting venue spaces back to original colors with help from Western Michigan University’s art department and updating necessary features like electrical, heating & cooling, flooring and additional restrooms.