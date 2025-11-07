KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new plaque honoring Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Sergeant Ryan Proxmire was unveiled in 2025, remembering the law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty in 2021.

The Valhalla Project organization added Proxmire to their Wall of Heroes, with his family present to accept the honor. The memorial serves as a lasting tribute to the sergeant who is remembered as a hero by his department and community.

"When we look at the tragedy of that day in 2021, it had a long lasting effect on the family for sure, and the law enforcement and professional community of this area," Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said.

Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit of a suspect.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

New memorial honors Sergeant Ryan Proxmire who died in line of duty in 2021

"The Proxmire family and this organization have been doing a lot of things together. We, ya know, there's an annual golf outing. There are other projects and memorials that we participate in. We all work together. We do everything we can to try to stay close to the family. It's a reminder, our families that are part of the law enforcement, fire, EMS communities, the families that we go home to, they must not be forgotten either," Fuller said.

Kalamazoo Bodycam footage details moments before shooting that killed Sgt. Proxmire Marisa Oberle

For Fuller, the memorial represents an important reminder to never forget those who serve their communities. The sheriff emphasized the ongoing importance of supporting both active emergency service personnel and the families of fallen heroes.

"We want to make sure that everyone in emergency services understands the importance of mental health care. We also want to make sure that the entire world remembers the importance of remembering our heroes," Fuller said.

Kalamazoo WATCH: Community members, law enforcement pay respects to Sgt. Ryan Proxmire Marisa Oberle

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube