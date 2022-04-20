Kzoo County sheriff announces inaugural Sgt. Proxmire Memorial Golf Outing

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KZCSO) has scheduled the inaugural Sgt. Ryan Proxmire Memorial Golf Outing.

Registration for the annual event, held in honor of the Kalamazoo County deputy who was killed while on duty last year, is scheduled to take place Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:30 a.m. at Gull Lakeview Golf Course, with shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says all proceeds will go to the Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund.

Individual entries cost $100 with team entries priced at $400.

KZSCO says registrations checks can be made out to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #98 and sent to:

In care of: Janine Dales, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office

1500 Lamont Street, Kalamazoo MI 49048

Click here for more information.

Those with registration questions are asked to reach out to Tim Randall at KDPSR6362@aol.com.

RELATED: Michigan House bill would rename section of US-131 after Sgt. Proxmire

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube