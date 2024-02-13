Watch Now
Mother sentenced in Kalamazoo County for toddler's 2021 death

Posted at 7:17 PM, Feb 12, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother has been sentenced for the death of her 1-year-old child in Van Buren County.

The 21-month-old was found unresponsive in August 2021 inside an Almena Township home, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the child’s injuries were inconsistent with those a child would normally receive. The child died after being taken to the hospital.

The mother, Coty Lyon, was subsequently charged with homicide and child abuse, according to the Kalamazoo County District Court.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office says Lyon was sentenced to spend anywhere between 22 months and 15 years in prison with credit for 435 days served.

“This case, like so many others, has no winners. A child was killed,” writes Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey S. Getting. “The person who recklessly caused her death was sent to prison. The sentence imposed today will never make up for the loss that was caused, but it falls within the sentencing guidelines set by our legislature. I’m grateful that the Court followed the guidelines and sentenced Ms. Lyon to prison. She deserved it.”

