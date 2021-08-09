Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

21-month-old in critical care after suspecious situation

According to police, the child's injuries are "do not appear to be consistent with the normal activities of a child."
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Van Buren County Sheriff's Department
The Van Buren County Sheriff&#39;s Department is investigating Sunday morning&#39;s lakeside burglary.
Van Buren Burglary Suspects 05032020
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:37:44-04

ALMENA TWP., Mich. — Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious situation after responding to a call for an unresponsive child.

When first responders went to a house in Almena Township, they found that a babysitter was performing CPR on a 21-month-old child.

Deputies began perfoming life-saving measures before the child was transported to the hospital.

Details of the child's injuries were not provided, but police say they don't appear to be consistent with normal activities of a child.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious situation, but no arrests have been made.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time