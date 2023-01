KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court.

Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County.

According to the Kalamazoo County Jail, she was released on a $50,000 bond.

An examination was requested on January 3rd, however court records show Lyon was bound over for trial on January 5th. Her trial date has not been set.