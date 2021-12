ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County toddler has died after being found in critical condition back in August.

Michigan State Police confirmed the information with FOX 17 Friday night, adding the child’s death will be investigated as a homicide.

The 21-month-old child was found in an Almena Township home over the summer with injuries that authorities deemed suspicious.

