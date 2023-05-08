MDHHS to hold public meeting on Kalamazoo industrial odors

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department released health results Monday in connection to two Kalamazoo factories after complaints were filed regarding foul odors.

The factories in question are Graphic Packaging International (GPI) and the Kalamazoo Water Reclamation Plant (KWRP), according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Tests revealed the odors are caused by hydrogen sulfide and other volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, MDHHS explains. They say hydrogen sulfide can result in elevated risk of nasal irritation, as well as temporary headaches and other conditions from other odors.

We’re told Kalamazoo residents first notified the state health department of the odors in 2020, prompting MDHHS to investigate.

“We appreciate the trust of the community members who reached out about their concerns with regard to the odors they’ve been smelling and believe this consultation will provide information to help address their concerns,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We will continue to be active in the community, collecting and reviewing air monitoring data as it comes in to watch for any additional hazards going forward.”

A public town hall meeting on the health consultation results is scheduled to be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Thursday, May 18 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who is unable to participate in the town hall may attend the availability session at the Urban Alliance scheduled for Wednesday, May 24. That starts at 1 p.m.

In the meantime, MDHHS advises community members — especially those with respiratory issues — to remain inside when odors are detectable. People with asthma should take all prescription medication as directed by their doctors.

