Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year.

Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) previously noted the smell was of “sufficient intensity, frequency and duration so as to constitute a violation.”

Graphic Packaging had until Jan. 9 to rectify the situation.

EGLE released an update saying they and Graphic Packaging filed a consent order Wednesday. As part of the order, Graphic Packaging was ordered to pay $109,270 in fines and to adhere to a compliance plan.

Read the full consent order here:

We’re told the company will also be required to share its monitoring data from Envirosuite within 90 days.

