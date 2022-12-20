EGLE issues odor violation to Kalamazoo packaging mill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The state of Michigan issued an odor violation against Kalamazoo's Graphic Packaging, Inc.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the violation was detected off-site last week in the city's northside neighborhood.
RELATED: Odor from packaging mill considered ‘huge nuisance’ in lawsuit
The violation added to the years-long list of odor complaints from the paper mill.
In the violation notice, EGLE stated observed odors were of “sufficient intensity, frequency and duration so as to constitute a violation.”
Graphic Packaging has until January 9 to correct the cited violation and submit a written response to EGLE.
Read the full violation notice:
Graphic Packaging Violation Notice by WXMI on Scribd