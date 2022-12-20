EGLE issues odor violation to Kalamazoo packaging mill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The state of Michigan issued an odor violation against Kalamazoo's Graphic Packaging, Inc.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the violation was detected off-site last week in the city's northside neighborhood.

The violation added to the years-long list of odor complaints from the paper mill.

In the violation notice, EGLE stated observed odors were of “sufficient intensity, frequency and duration so as to constitute a violation.”

Graphic Packaging has until January 9 to correct the cited violation and submit a written response to EGLE.

Read the full violation notice:

Graphic Packaging Violation Notice by WXMI on Scribd

