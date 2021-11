KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One woman is in critical condition after being shot in Kalamazoo.

Authorities report that a dispute between acquaintances turned violent on the 600 block of Ransom St. west of Westnudge Ave at 1:49 p.m.

The person responsible for the shooting is not in custody and the woman has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Those with information regarding the shooting are urged to report tips via calling (269) 488-8911.

