Man who harmed self during hunt for shooting suspect charged with murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man who turned the gun on himself as police officers searched for a deadly shooting suspect now faces a murder charge.

Robert Lofton was arraigned Monday on four criminal counts connected to the June 12 shooting of Sariah Robinson in Kalamazoo. The 47-year-old woman was found critically injured after a shooting on Woodward Avenue just north of Paterson Street. She died at the hospital.

Investigators say she and Lofton knew each other, but did not elaborate on their relationship. The situation was described as a domestic shooting.

Officers caught up with Lofton at the Lilac Hills Apartment near Michigan Avenue and Drake Road. That's when he shot himself, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The 55-year-old was in critical condition at the time.

11 days after the shooting, he was arraigned on four charges, including open murder, use of a firearm in a felony, a felon in possession of a firearm, and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

If convicted he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

