Deadly Domestic Dispute Leaves Woman Dead in Kalamazoo, Suspect in Critical Condition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A domestic violence incident in Kalamazoo has left one woman dead and the suspect in critical condition, police say.

According to a statement from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 2:09 p.m. on the 1400 block of Woodward Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, she was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

"This was a senseless and heartbreaking act of domestic violence that took the life of a mother - a woman whose loss will be deeply felt by her family and our community," said Executive Lieutenant Robert Holdwick in a news release.

Witnesses identified the suspect as a 55-year-old male who was known to the victim. Officers were able to locate the suspect in the 4500 block of Lilac Lane, but as they approached to make contact, he shot himself.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the "P3Tips" app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

