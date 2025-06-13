Police release name of Kalamazoo women killed in domestic incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The public safety department says the 47-year-old woman killed Thursday was Sariah Robinson, from Kalamazoo.

Police previously said she died in a domestic violence incident and that the suspect was also taken to the hospital after shooting himself.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Woodward Avenue just north of Paterson Street.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, she was transported to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

Witnesses identified the suspect as a 55-year-old male who was known to the victim. Officers were able to locate the suspect in the 4500 block of Lilac Lane, but as they approached to make contact, he shot himself.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the "P3Tips" app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

