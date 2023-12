KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of vandalizing downtown Kalamazoo with hate speech has been arrested.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the FBI took 27-year-old Jaifeng Chen into federal custody Nov. 27 for an unrelated offense.

We’re told authorities are still investigating the vandalism case.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

