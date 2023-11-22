KDPS identifies man accused of vandalizing downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities have identified the suspect accused of vandalizing downtown Kalamazoo with hate speech.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are still looking for 27-year-old Jaifeng Chen.

We’re told Chen is a Chinese National with no apparent ties to the area where the graffiti was found. He is not a Kalamazoo resident.

Investigators say they are looking into three instances of hate speech.

Those with knowledge of Chen’s whereabouts are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

