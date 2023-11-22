Watch Now
KDPS investigating vandalism that occurred downtown over the weekend

Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 21, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating multiple incidents of vandalism that occurred over the weekend. The vandalism included hate speech that was spray painted in the surrounding downtown area.

KDPS has released images from video surveillance of the person who is believed to be involved, and is asking the public for help in identifying and locating the subject.

Anyone with information can send a tip anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the P3Tips app, or online.

